Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the textile maker an impact score of 45.0611881662757 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EVK stock remained flat at $$3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,053. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57, a PE ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.37.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc (Ever-Glory), through its subsidiaries, is a retailer of branded fashion apparel. Ever-Glory is also a global apparel supply chain solution provider with a focus on casual wear, outerwear and sportswear brands. The Company operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail.

