EverGreenCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $19,963.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One EverGreenCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittrex, YoBit and Cryptopia. EverGreenCoin has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $19,963.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverGreenCoin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 13,321,301 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EverGreenCoin is a currency designed from the ground up not only to be an environmentally friendly currency but, an environmental movement and paradigm shift. With both the electrically and computationally efficient and secure algorithm of X15 Proof of Work and it's generously rewarding 7% Proof of Stake the foundation has been set. On top of that foundation we leverage renewable energy in ways our planet has never seen. EverGreenCoin is turning the mining and crypto currency industry on its head. From an industry that wastes electricity in the grandest scale, and in-turn our planet's finite precious resources lost forever to produce that electricity, to a profitable and prosperous endeavor for both our planet and it's people. Back-feeding the grid it had once robed. Then those profits are invested into the environment through environmental restoration projects such as forestry and wildlife rehabilitation. EverGreenCoin will make both our planet's environment and economy better than it was found. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

