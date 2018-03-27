Brokers Set Expectations for Ex One’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:XONE)

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ex One in a report issued on Friday, Zacks Investment Research reports. B. Riley analyst C. Horn anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ex One in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of Ex One stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $7.18. 51,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,444. Ex One has a 1-year low of $6.72 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.22, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ex One (NASDAQ:XONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Ex One had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $20.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ex One news, Director John Irvin sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $31,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock valued at $311,791. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ex One during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ex One during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ex One by 111.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ex One during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Ex One by 1,257.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 14,917 shares during the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ex One Company Profile

The ExOne Company is a provider of three dimensional (3D) printing machines and 3D printed and other products, materials and services to industrial customers. The Company’s business primarily consists of manufacturing and selling 3D printing machines and printing products to specification for its customers using its installed base of 3D printing machines.

