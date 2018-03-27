Exelixis (EXEL) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) has been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Exelixis earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 45.7688450892369 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Exelixis alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS raised shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cann raised shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Shares of EXEL stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.44. 2,819,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,780. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,729.14, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.96. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.03 and a 12-month high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $454,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,829 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 483,273 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/exelixis-exel-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-accern-reports.html.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.