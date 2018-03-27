Cann Reaffirms Buy Rating for Exelixis (EXEL)

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cann in a report issued on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cann’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 78.25% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We have not modeled any impact from international sales in the front line RCC setting; therefore, if approved by the EMA, this could provide upside to our Cabometyx outlook. Additionally, we anticipate that under the terms of the Ipsen collaboration, Exelixis will receive a milestone payment in Q1 2018 that will exceed our estimate by approximately $30 million, but the full-year 2018 will remain unchanged, resulting from the timing of this opinion being earlier in 2018 than we had anticipated.””

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EXEL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.10.

Shares of Exelixis (EXEL) traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.44. 2,819,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,897,780. The company has a market cap of $6,729.14, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.96. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $120.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.25 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 81.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lance Willsey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $717,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 483,273 shares in the company, valued at $11,555,057.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,029 shares of company stock worth $3,158,287 over the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,228,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,758 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,074,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,476,000 after purchasing an additional 32,169 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,843,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,031,000 after purchasing an additional 471,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,616,000 after purchasing an additional 256,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 426.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,469,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,691 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of new medicines to manage care and outcomes for people with cancer. The Company’s cabozantinib product is an inhibitor of multiple tyrosine kinases, including MET, AXL, and VEGF receptors.

