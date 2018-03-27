Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD) and Kirby (KEX) Financial Contrast

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) and Kirby (NYSE:KEX) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Expeditors International of Washington has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kirby has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Expeditors International of Washington pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Kirby does not pay a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Expeditors International of Washington has increased its dividend for 23 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.0% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Expeditors International of Washington shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Kirby shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Kirby’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expeditors International of Washington 7.07% 22.79% 14.87% Kirby 14.14% 4.17% 2.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Expeditors International of Washington and Kirby, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expeditors International of Washington 1 6 1 0 2.00 Kirby 1 4 4 0 2.33

Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus target price of $62.57, suggesting a potential upside of 0.39%. Kirby has a consensus target price of $78.78, suggesting a potential upside of 4.20%. Given Kirby’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kirby is more favorable than Expeditors International of Washington.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expeditors International of Washington and Kirby’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expeditors International of Washington $6.92 billion 1.59 $489.34 million $2.70 23.09 Kirby $2.21 billion 2.04 $313.18 million $5.38 14.05

Expeditors International of Washington has higher revenue and earnings than Kirby. Kirby is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expeditors International of Washington, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kirby beats Expeditors International of Washington on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. is a logistics company. The Company is a third-party logistics provider, and purchases cargo space from carriers, including airlines and ocean shipping lines on a volume basis and resells that space to its customers. The Company provides a range of customer solutions, such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. In addition, the Company’s Project Cargo unit handles special project shipments that move through a single method or combination of air, ocean, and/or ground transportation. The Company’s services include airfreight services, ocean freight and ocean services, and customs brokerage and other services. The Company operates along five geographic areas: the Americas; North Asia; South Asia; Europe, and the Middle East, Africa and India.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation is a domestic tank barge operator, transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates in two segments: Marine Transportation and Diesel Engine Services. The Company, through its Marine Transportation segment, is a provider of marine transportation services, operating tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along all three United States coasts and in Alaska and Hawaii. Its engine services segment, sells replacement parts, provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, pumps and compression products, maintains facilities to rebuild component parts or entire medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines.

