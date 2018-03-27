Experience Points Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (XP)

Experience Points (CURRENCY:XP) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 20th. Experience Points has a market cap of $51.87 million and approximately $93,067.00 worth of Experience Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Experience Points has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Experience Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, CoinsMarkets and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00037503 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.82 or 0.00826412 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011881 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020520 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00016139 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Experience Points Profile

Experience Points (XP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Experience Points’ total supply is 256,177,900,463 coins and its circulating supply is 221,364,440,190 coins. Experience Points’ official Twitter account is @theBigXP. Experience Points’ official website is www.xpcoin.io. The Reddit community for Experience Points is /r/thebigxp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “XP is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that acts as a rewards incentive designed to reward gamers, students, people positively contributing to society and providing a universal high street currency. “

Buying and Selling Experience Points

Experience Points can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is not currently possible to purchase Experience Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Experience Points must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Experience Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

