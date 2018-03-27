Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) Shares Bought by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Express Scripts Holding (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 422,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.07% of Express Scripts worth $31,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESRX. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Express Scripts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter valued at $89,568,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Express Scripts during the fourth quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Express Scripts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Express Scripts news, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $279,369.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Glen D. Stettin sold 3,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $262,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,681 shares of company stock worth $2,435,102. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRX. William Blair lowered Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Express Scripts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Mizuho set a $96.00 price objective on Express Scripts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Barclays started coverage on Express Scripts in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Express Scripts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.97.

Shares of ESRX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.55. 990,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,336,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Express Scripts Holding has a 52 week low of $55.80 and a 52 week high of $85.07. The company has a market cap of $39,376.39, a PE ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.94.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Express Scripts Holding will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Express Scripts declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback 45,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Express Scripts Profile

Express Scripts, Inc is a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in North America, offering a range of services to its clients, which include health insurers, third-party administrators, employers, union-sponsored benefit plans, workers’ compensation plans and government health programs. It operates in two segments: PBM and Emerging Markets (EM).

