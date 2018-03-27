Extreme Networks (EXTR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EXTR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.25.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,398.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. Extreme Networks has a fifty-two week low of $6.29 and a fifty-two week high of $15.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $231.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.49 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 44.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

