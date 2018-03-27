Extreme Networks (EXTR) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.56. 1,367,599 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 2,620,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $1,398.19, a P/E ratio of -64.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a positive return on equity of 44.24%. The firm had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment.

