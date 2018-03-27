Head to Head Survey: Alps Electric (APELY) and Extreme Networks (EXTR)

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ: EXTR) and Alps Electric (OTCMKTS:APELY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Extreme Networks and Alps Electric’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Extreme Networks $598.12 million 2.23 -$8.51 million ($0.18) -64.22 Alps Electric $6.71 billion 0.71 $311.26 million N/A N/A

Alps Electric has higher revenue and earnings than Extreme Networks.

Risk & Volatility

Extreme Networks has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alps Electric has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Extreme Networks and Alps Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Extreme Networks -2.72% 44.24% 8.63% Alps Electric N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Extreme Networks and Alps Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Extreme Networks 0 0 5 0 3.00 Alps Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A

Extreme Networks presently has a consensus target price of $16.70, indicating a potential upside of 44.46%. Given Extreme Networks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Extreme Networks is more favorable than Alps Electric.

Dividends

Alps Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Extreme Networks does not pay a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.5% of Extreme Networks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Alps Electric shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Extreme Networks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Extreme Networks beats Alps Electric on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc. is a provider of network infrastructure equipment. The Company markets its products to business, governmental, healthcare, service provider and educational customers with a focus on corporate enterprises and metropolitan service providers on a global basis. The Company operates through the development and marketing of network infrastructure equipment segment. The Company’s products include ExtremeWireless, ExtremeSwitching, ExtremeControl, ExtremeManagement, ExtremeCloud, ExtremeAnalytics and ExtremeSecurity. The Company offers solutions in categories, which includes industry solutions, technology solutions and managed services solutions. The Company operates in three geographical areas: Americas, which includes the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America and South America; EMEA, which includes Europe, Russia, Middle East and Africa, and APAC, which includes Asia Pacific, South Asia, India, Australia and Japan.

Alps Electric Company Profile

Alps Electric Co., Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets approximately 40,000 types of electronic components. The Company’s segments include Electronic components, Automotive Infotainment and Logistics. The Electronic components business involves the development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of electronic components. The Automotive Infotainment business involves the development, manufacturing, and marketing of audio, information and communication equipment. The Logistics business involves the provision of transportation, storage and forwarding services. The Company is also engaged in marketing and planning; development and design; production engineering; manufacturing, and quality assurance. Its products include Sensors, TACT Switch, Switches, Encoders, Potentiometers, Connectors, Communication Modules, Multi Control Devices, Power Inductors, Magnetic Sheet Liqualloy, Current Sensors, Aspherical Glass Lens, Touch Input Devices, Actuators and Printers.

