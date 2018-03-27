Fruth Investment Management Purchases 3,023 Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)

Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the quarter. ExxonMobil makes up approximately 2.3% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Asset Management Advisors LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.5% during the second quarter. Lehman Financial Resources Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Investment Group LLC increased its position in ExxonMobil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ExxonMobil alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Vetr upgraded ExxonMobil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS set a $83.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ExxonMobil in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $81.00 price objective on ExxonMobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ExxonMobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.55.

XOM stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. ExxonMobil has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $89.30. The company has a market cap of $308,868.59, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.18). ExxonMobil had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $66.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that ExxonMobil will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. ExxonMobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.52%.

WARNING: “Fruth Investment Management Purchases 3,023 Shares of ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM)” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/exxon-mobil-co-xom-is-fruth-investment-managements-4th-largest-position-updated.html.

ExxonMobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

Receive News & Ratings for ExxonMobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExxonMobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.