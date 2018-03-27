EZToken (EZT) Price Reaches $0.67 on Exchanges

EZToken (CURRENCY:EZT) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One EZToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00008290 BTC on exchanges. EZToken has a market capitalization of $7.72 million and $1.33 million worth of EZToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EZToken has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002819 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00735297 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00015286 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012423 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00146769 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.60 or 0.00192908 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

EZToken Token Profile

EZToken’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,500,000 tokens. EZToken’s official Twitter account is @eztoken. The official website for EZToken is ico.ezpos.io.

Buying and Selling EZToken

EZToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbene. It is not possible to buy EZToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EZToken must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EZToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

