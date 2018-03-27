Facebook Inc (FB) Holdings Lifted by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 550.6% in the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Facebook to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS set a $214.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities set a $235.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.76.

FB stock opened at $160.06 on Tuesday. Facebook Inc has a 1-year low of $138.77 and a 1-year high of $195.32. The company has a market cap of $463,027.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.58 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 39.16% and a return on equity of 26.49%. analysts anticipate that Facebook Inc will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.25, for a total transaction of $9,748,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 152,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $25,441,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,745,755 shares of company stock worth $1,028,210,464. 17.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

