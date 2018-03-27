Fairpointe Capital LLC Takes $220,000 Position in GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK)

Fairpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of GenMark Diagnostics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,396,940 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,288,000 after buying an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,013,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,764,000 after buying an additional 349,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after buying an additional 76,010 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 543,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 196,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,997 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 48,320 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Hany Massarany sold 6,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $28,772.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 357,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Kagnoff bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $42,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $314,022.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 50,164 shares of company stock worth $217,957 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNMK stock opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 91.14% and a negative net margin of 117.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.82 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $11.00 price target on GenMark Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc is a molecular diagnostics company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing multiplex molecular tests that aid in the diagnosis of complex medical conditions. It develops and commercializes multiplex molecular tests based on its eSensor electrochemical detection technology.

