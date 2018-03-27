Fairpointe Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 38,987 Craft Brew Alliance Inc (BREW)

Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Craft Brew Alliance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,783 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 10.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 19,235 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Craft Brew Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

BREW stock opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $354.33, a PE ratio of 131.07 and a beta of 0.53. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.93 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc is a craft brewing company that is engaged in brewing, branding and bringing to market American craft beers. The Company operates through two segments: Beer Related operations, which include the brewing operations and related domestic and international beer and cider sales of its Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook and Omission beer brands, and Square Mile cider brand, and Pubs operations, which include its approximately five pubs, over four of which are located adjacent to its Beer Related operations, as well as other merchandise sales, and sales of its beers directly to customers.

