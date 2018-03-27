Fairpointe Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM)

Fairpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 278,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000. Fairpointe Capital LLC owned approximately 0.27% of R1 RCM at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 46.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,145,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 362,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $10,550,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $7.55 on Tuesday. R1 RCM Inc has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $7.99.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.20 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.68%. equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

R1 RCM Inc is a provider of revenue cycle management (RCM) and physician advisory services (PAS) to healthcare providers. The Company is engaged in providing management services of revenue cycle operations for the United States-based hospitals and other medical services providers. Its primary service offering consists of end-to-end RCM, which the Company deploys through a co-managed relationship or an operating partner relationship.

