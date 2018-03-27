Family Management Corp Buys New Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,419 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 121.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,740 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in BP by 832.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BP stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.29. 1,147,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,087,747. BP plc has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $44.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $129,474.28, a PE ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.98.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). BP had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $67.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that BP plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BP’s payout ratio is 233.34%.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vetr upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.28 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.10 to $40.10 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered BP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. is an integrated oil and gas company. The Company owns an interest in OJSC Oil Company Rosneft (Rosneft), an oil and gas company. The Company’s segments include Upstream, Downstream, Rosneft, and Other businesses and corporate. The Upstream segment is engaged in oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, as well as midstream transportation, storage and processing.

