Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to Hold

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have gained 28.7% in the past year, comparing favorably with industry growth of 12.2%. Estimates for 2018 have moved north over the last 60 days, signaling analysts’ optimism. Fastenal’s aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales. Industrial vending is one of the primary growth drivers for Fastenal and has the potential to significantly increase sales and profits. For 2018, the company is targeting signings in the range of 21,000 to 23,000. After a soft 2013, vending trends improved as management’s efforts to enhance the quality of signings/installs paid off. The company’s cost-saving initiative, Pathway-to-Profit, also bodes well. Meanwhile, changes in product and customer mix will continue to hurt margins in 2018.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Sunday, March 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fastenal to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens raised their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

Fastenal (FAST) traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,804. The company has a market cap of $15,489.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.99. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $424,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles S. Miller sold 26,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,483,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company is engaged in fastener distribution, and non-fastener maintenance and supply business. As of December 31, 2016, it distributed these supplies through a network of approximately 2,500 stores. Its customers are in the manufacturing and non-residential construction markets.

