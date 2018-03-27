Hershey (HSY) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News headlines about Hershey (NYSE:HSY) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Hershey earned a news impact score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 46.5689910533737 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Argus cut their price target on Hershey from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Hershey from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.33.

Shares of HSY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.79. The company had a trading volume of 937,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20,218.90, a P/E ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.36. Hershey has a 52 week low of $95.21 and a 52 week high of $116.49.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Hershey had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $44,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,260,400.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company is a producer of chocolate in North America. The Company’s principal product offerings include chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products; pantry items, such as baking ingredients and beverages, and snack items, such as spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites and mixes.

