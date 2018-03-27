Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) Receiving Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Citizens First earned a news sentiment score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the bank an impact score of 45.2527126105025 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of CZFC stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.80. 605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,047. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Citizens First has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The company has a market cap of $61.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Citizens First (NASDAQ:CZFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Citizens First had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jeff Perkins acquired 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,708.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,692. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,167 shares of company stock valued at $125,481 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Citizens First Company Profile

Citizens First Corporation is the bank holding company for Citizens First Bank, Inc (the Bank). The Bank conducts full-service community banking operations from approximately 10 locations in the Kentucky counties of Barren, Hart, Simpson and Warren. The Bank is primarily engaged in the business of accepting demand, savings and time deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and providing commercial, consumer and mortgage loans to the general public.

