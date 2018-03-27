Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) Getting Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Opiant Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 48.1911074236267 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OPNT shares. ValuEngine lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TheStreet lowered Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OPNT stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $19.63. The company had a trading volume of 9,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,653. The stock has a market cap of $47.75, a PE ratio of 46.71 and a beta of -1.61. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-opiant-pharmaceuticals-opnt-stock-price-updated.html.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Lightlake Therapeutics, Inc, is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The Company has developed NARCAN (naloxone hydrochloride) Nasal Spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, which was conceived, licensed, developed and approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.