Sothebys (BID) Earns News Impact Score of 0.26

Press coverage about Sothebys (NYSE:BID) has trended positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sothebys earned a media sentiment score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.487725943613 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Sothebys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sothebys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Sothebys from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Sothebys in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

BID stock opened at $51.25 on Tuesday. Sothebys has a fifty-two week low of $42.78 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,596.82, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Sothebys (NYSE:BID) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.07. Sothebys had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $315.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Sothebys will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sothebys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sothebys news, Director Olivier Reza sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $511,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Delaney sold 1,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total value of $94,163.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 798 shares in the company, valued at $41,264.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,821 shares of company stock worth $3,962,164 in the last quarter. 13.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-sothebys-bid-stock-price-updated.html.

About Sothebys

Sotheby’s is a global art business company. The Company is engaged in offering its clients opportunities to connect with and transact in a range of objects. The Company offers a range of art-related services, including the brokerage of private art sales, private jewelry sales through Sotheby’s Diamonds, private selling exhibitions at its galleries, art-related financing, and art advisory services, as well as retail wine locations in New York and Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Sothebys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sothebys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.