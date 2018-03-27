Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Apollo Investment (AINV) Stock Price

Media stories about Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) have trended positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Investment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 45.3762927448677 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of AINV stock opened at $5.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,188.72, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $6.82.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 28.18%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 27th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.17%. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Apollo Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. TheStreet cut Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo raised Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

