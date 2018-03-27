Feathercoin Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last Week (CRYPTO:FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $43.25 million and $246,608.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002799 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Feathercoin has traded down 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin Coin Profile

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 195,943,000 coins. The official message board for Feathercoin is forum.feathercoin.com. Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Feathercoin is based on Litecoin, which is safeguarded from the effects of Bitcoin ASIC mining until now. It has a block reward of 200 coins and will have a total of 336 million coins. The start block reward was 80 coins and halves every 840,000 blocks. The coin has 336 million as a hard cap and the block target is 1 minute – difficulty is damped at 25%. Feathercoin is a UK Oxford based initiative and as such has a following locally with some merchants accepting the currency. The website also has its own shop where you can post and sell goods for FTC – or Feathercoins. “

Feathercoin Coin Trading

Feathercoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, CoinExchange and Bittylicious. It is not currently possible to buy Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Feathercoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

