Ferguson (FERG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FERG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ferguson from GBX 6,500 ($89.80) to GBX 6,280 ($86.76) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,300 ($87.04) price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 5,200 ($71.84) to GBX 5,220 ($72.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Numis Securities upgraded Ferguson to an add rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($84.97) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,820 ($80.41).

Shares of Ferguson (LON FERG) opened at GBX 5,134 ($70.93) on Friday. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 4,427 ($61.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,722 ($79.05). The stock has a market capitalization of $13,070.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,462.68.

About Ferguson

Ferguson Plc, formerly Wolseley plc, is a Switzerland-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordics, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

