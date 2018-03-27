Ferroglobe (GSM) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday.

GSM has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Group set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ferroglobe from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ferroglobe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ferroglobe and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ferroglobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of Ferroglobe (GSM) opened at $10.80 on Friday. Ferroglobe has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $1,904.83, a P/E ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $468.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Ferroglobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,249,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,922,000 after purchasing an additional 109,552 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,226,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,466,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,911,000 after purchasing an additional 194,861 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ferroglobe by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,455,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after purchasing an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferroglobe in the fourth quarter worth $20,246,000. Institutional investors own 41.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC, formerly VeloNewco Limited, is engaged in silicon and specialty metals industry. The Company produces silicon metal and silicon- and manganese-based alloy, which serves customers in the chemical, aluminum, solar, steel and ductile iron foundry industries. It operates through two segments: Electrometallurgy and Energy.

