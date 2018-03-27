Fibria (FBR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fibria (NYSE:FBR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Fibria Celulose S.A., is a Brazil-based paper product company which produces bleached eucalyptus pulp exclusively from renewable plantations, which is mainly targeted to the main consumer markets and is also used for their own manufacturing of paper products. The Company’s paper products can be divided into three major categories: uncoated and coated printing and writing papers; carbonless papers and thermal papers. Coated printing and writing paper is used for promotional materials, folders, internal sheets and cover of magazines, books, tabloids, inserts and mailing. Uncoated printing and writing paper is used in reels, sheets and cut-size designed for maximum performance in photocopying machines and laser and inkjet printers, and alkaline offset paper. Carbonless paper is used in producing multi-copy forms for credit card receipts, invoices and other applications. Thermal paper is used in fax machines, supermarket receipts, bar code labels, toll tickets and receipts for automated teller machines. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FBR. HSBC cut Fibria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Scotia Howard Weill cut Fibria from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $20.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Citigroup cut Fibria from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Fibria in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fibria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.94.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) opened at $19.84 on Monday. Fibria has a 52-week low of $8.57 and a 52-week high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,740.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Fibria (NYSE:FBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.48). Fibria had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts forecast that Fibria will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Fibria during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fibria by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 38,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fibria by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 1,861,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,366,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in shares of Fibria by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 117,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 73,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Fibria by 127,067.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 81,323 shares during the last quarter. 7.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fibria Company Profile

Fibria Celulose SA produces, sells, and exports short fiber pulp in Brazil and internationally. It manufactures and sells bleached eucalyptus kraft pulp. The company has approximately 1,056,000 hectares of forest base in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Bahia.

