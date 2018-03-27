Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.17

News coverage about Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fidelity National Information Servcs earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the information technology services provider an impact score of 47.0917557495365 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Sunday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Shares of FIS stock traded down $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $94.68. 1,303,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,643,523. The stock has a market cap of $31,415.67, a PE ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $78.89 and a fifty-two week high of $103.65.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Frank R. Martire sold 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.57, for a total value of $37,836,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 192,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,184,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $18,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 192,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,017,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,256,602 shares of company stock valued at $123,478,574 in the last three months. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/fidelity-national-information-servcs-fis-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.