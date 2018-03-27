Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $172,000 Position in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3,023.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 40,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 47.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,917,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,312,000 after purchasing an additional 612,812 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,854,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,566,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 84,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.19. 364,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,615,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $42,762.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.15. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $74.45.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 78.23%.

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Cowen raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.38 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.72.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a diversified global manufacturing company, which provides solutions to customers by bringing technology and engineering together in the industrial, commercial and consumer markets around the world. The Company operates through four segments based on the nature of the products and services rendered: Process Management, Industrial Automation, Climate Technologies and Commercial & Residential Solutions.

