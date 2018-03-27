Fifth Third Bank (FITB) EVP Sells $134,400.00 in Stock

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Aravind Immaneni sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total transaction of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,071 shares in the company, valued at $775,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FITB stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.18. 1,714,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,152,390. Fifth Third Bank has a one year low of $23.20 and a one year high of $34.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $21,317.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Fifth Third Bank alerts:

Fifth Third Bank (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bank had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bank will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bank announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Fifth Third Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bank during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bank during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bank in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bank from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Fifth Third Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/fifth-third-bank-fitb-evp-sells-134400-00-in-stock-updated.html.

Fifth Third Bank Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company conducts its principal lending, deposit gathering, transaction processing and service advisory activities through its banking and non-banking subsidiaries from banking centers located throughout the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.