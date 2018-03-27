Financial Analysis: Vestas Wind System (VWDRY) versus Its Competitors

Vestas Wind System (OTCMKTS: VWDRY) is one of 56 public companies in the “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Vestas Wind System to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Vestas Wind System has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind System’s rivals have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind System $11.24 billion $1.01 billion 14.95 Vestas Wind System Competitors $903.41 million $7.36 million 1.75

Vestas Wind System has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Vestas Wind System is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.7% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind System and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind System 9.00% 28.59% 8.85% Vestas Wind System Competitors -180.63% -61.30% -10.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vestas Wind System and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind System 0 1 2 0 2.67 Vestas Wind System Competitors 420 1108 1374 81 2.37

As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies have a potential upside of 14.68%. Given Vestas Wind System’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vestas Wind System has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Vestas Wind System pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vestas Wind System pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “ENERGY-ALT SRCS” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 122.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Vestas Wind System beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vestas Wind System

Vestas Wind Systems A/S develops, manufactures, sells, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power solutions and Service. The Project segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

