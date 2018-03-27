Financial Comparison: Corning (GLW) & Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

Corning (NYSE: GLW) and Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Corning has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerohive Networks has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Corning and Aerohive Networks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corning -4.91% 11.63% 6.29% Aerohive Networks -14.99% -94.14% -16.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.9% of Corning shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Corning shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Aerohive Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Corning pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Aerohive Networks does not pay a dividend. Corning pays out -92.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corning has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corning and Aerohive Networks’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corning $10.12 billion 2.40 -$497.00 million ($0.78) -36.29 Aerohive Networks $152.90 million 1.46 -$22.92 million ($0.42) -9.81

Aerohive Networks has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Corning. Corning is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerohive Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Corning and Aerohive Networks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corning 2 5 4 0 2.18 Aerohive Networks 0 1 3 0 2.75

Corning presently has a consensus price target of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.74%. Aerohive Networks has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 48.67%. Given Aerohive Networks’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aerohive Networks is more favorable than Corning.

Summary

Corning beats Aerohive Networks on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The Optical Communications segment manufactures carrier and enterprise network components for the telecommunications industry. The Environmental Technologies segment manufactures ceramic substrates and filters for automotive and diesel emission control applications. As of December 31, 2016, the Specialty Materials segment manufactured products, which provided more than 150 material formulations for glass, glass ceramics and fluoride crystals. The Life Sciences segment manufactures glass and plastic labware, equipment, media and reagents. The All Other segment consists of its Pharmaceutical Technologies business and non-LCD glass business, and among others.

About Aerohive Networks

Aerohive Networks, Inc. together with its subsidiaries, has designed and developed a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy and manage a mobile-centric network edge. Its portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and solutions, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights. It conducts its business in geographic regions, including Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Its product portfolio includes hardware products, cloud-based network management and applications, and support services. Its hardware products include access points, branch routers and access switches. Its hardware products are developed by its hardware design team working in conjunction with original design manufacturer partners, and leverage the commercially available Wi-Fi radios, network processors, crypto accelerators and switching chips.

