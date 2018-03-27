Financial Contrast: ANA (ALNPY) versus Hawaiian (HA)

ANA (OTCMKTS: ALNPY) and Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get ANA alerts:

ANA pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. ANA pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hawaiian pays out 7.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Volatility & Risk

ANA has a beta of 0.12, indicating that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hawaiian has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of ANA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Hawaiian shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hawaiian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ANA and Hawaiian, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ANA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hawaiian 2 5 5 0 2.25

Hawaiian has a consensus target price of $48.42, indicating a potential upside of 28.77%. Given Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than ANA.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ANA and Hawaiian’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ANA $16.33 billion 0.82 $919.09 million $0.74 10.32 Hawaiian $2.70 billion 0.71 $364.04 million $6.85 5.45

ANA has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ANA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ANA and Hawaiian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ANA 7.98% 12.06% 4.74% Hawaiian 13.51% 36.52% 10.54%

Summary

Hawaiian beats ANA on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ANA

ANA HOLDINGS INC. is a holding company. The Company operates as an aviation company with global operations. Its segments include Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, Trade and Retail, and Others. The Air Transportation business comprises domestic passenger operations, international passenger operations, and cargo and mail operations. The Airline Related business includes airport ground services, aircraft maintenance, vehicle maintenance, cargo and logistics, in-flight catering and call centers, as well as commission work from airlines outside the group. The Travel Services segment offers a range of travel services, including travel packages, such as ANA Sky Holiday for domestic travel, and ANA Hallo Tour and ANA Wonder Earth for international travel. The Trade and Retail segment is involved in aircraft parts procurement, aircraft import/export, leasing and sales, planning and procurement for in-flight services and merchandise sales and airport retail operations.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations. It offers non-stop service to Hawai’i from United States gateway cities. As of December 31, 2016, it also provided approximately 160 daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. The Company operates various charter flights. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s fleet consisted of 20 Boeing 717-200 aircraft for the Neighbor Island routes, eight Boeing 767-300 aircraft, and 23 Airbus A330-200 aircraft for the North America, International, and charter routes.

Receive News & Ratings for ANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.