Financial Contrast: Jeld-Wen (JELD) vs. Argan (AGX)

Jeld-Wen (NYSE: JELD) and Argan (NYSE:AGX) are both construction companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Jeld-Wen has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argan has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Jeld-Wen and Argan’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeld-Wen $3.76 billion 0.88 $10.79 million ($0.04) -775.50 Argan $675.05 million 0.89 $70.32 million $5.41 7.16

Argan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jeld-Wen. Jeld-Wen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Argan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.6% of Jeld-Wen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Argan shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of Jeld-Wen shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Argan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jeld-Wen and Argan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeld-Wen 0.29% 18.76% 5.29% Argan 9.18% 26.24% 12.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jeld-Wen and Argan, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeld-Wen 0 8 6 0 2.43 Argan 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus target price of $38.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.74%. Argan has a consensus target price of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.52%. Given Argan’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Argan is more favorable than Jeld-Wen.

Dividends

Argan pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Jeld-Wen does not pay a dividend. Argan pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Argan beats Jeld-Wen on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Jeld-Wen Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is a door and window manufacturer. The Company designs, produces and distributes a range of interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows, and related products for use in the new construction and repair and remodeling, of residential homes, and to an extent, non-residential buildings. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe and Australasia. It markets its products under the JELD-WEN brand, along with various regional brands, such as Swedoor and DANA in Europe and Corinthian, Stegbar and Trend in Australia. It operates over 110 manufacturing facilities in approximately 20 countries, located primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. It provides a portfolio of interior and exterior doors, windows, and related products, manufactured from a range of wood, metal, and composite materials. It manufactures wood, vinyl and aluminum windows in North America, wood and aluminum windows in Australia, and wood windows in the United Kingdom.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc. is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc. (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. Through SMC, the telecommunications infrastructure services segment of the Company provides project management, construction, installation and maintenance services to commercial, local government and federal government customers. Through Roberts, the Company’s industrial fabrication and field services segment produces, delivers and installs fabricated steel components specializing in pressure vessels and heat exchangers for industrial plants.

