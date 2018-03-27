Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (OSG) & Its Rivals Head-To-Head Review

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A (NYSE: OSG) is one of 144 public companies in the “TRANSPORTATION” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.0% of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “TRANSPORTATION” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A 0 0 0 0 N/A Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A Competitors 1095 3990 4825 203 2.41

As a group, “TRANSPORTATION” companies have a potential upside of 10.21%. Given Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, indicating that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A $390.43 million $55.97 million 4.23 Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A Competitors $3.23 billion $305.94 million 18.67

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A 14.34% 20.19% 5.73% Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A Competitors 0.79% 6.59% 3.05%

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Class A

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) is a tanker company engaged primarily in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. The Company’s vessel operations are organized into strategic business units and focused on market segments: crude oil, refined petroleum products and the United States Flag. The International Flag Crude Tanker unit manages International Flag ultra large crude carrier (ULCC), very large crude carrier (VLCC), Suezmax, Aframax, Panamax and Lightering tankers; the International Flag Product Carrier unit principally manages LR1 and MR product carriers and the United States unit manages the Company’s United States Flag vessels. In August 2014, the Company announced that it has emerged from Chapter 11 as a newly reorganized company.

