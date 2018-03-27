Analyzing Welltower (NYSE:WELL) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (UHT)

Welltower (NYSE: WELL) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Welltower alerts:

This table compares Welltower and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Welltower 12.13% 4.35% 2.24% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 63.06% 8.70% 3.70%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Welltower shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Welltower shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Welltower pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.6%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Welltower pays out 274.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 79.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Welltower and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Welltower $4.32 billion 4.53 $522.77 million $1.27 41.44 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $72.35 million 10.86 $45.61 million $3.35 17.08

Welltower has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Welltower, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Welltower and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Welltower 2 8 4 0 2.14 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Welltower currently has a consensus price target of $64.42, suggesting a potential upside of 22.40%. Given Welltower’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Welltower is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility and Risk

Welltower has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Welltower on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc. invests with seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund real estate and infrastructure. The Company invests in seniors housing and healthcare real estate. It operates in three segments: triple-net, seniors housing operating and outpatient medical. Welltower, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns interests in properties concentrated in markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities, and outpatient medical properties. Its triple-net properties include independent living facilities, independent supportive living facilities (Canada), continuing care retirement communities, assisted living facilities, care homes with and without nursing (the United Kingdom), Alzheimer’s/dementia care facilities, long-term/post-acute care facilities and hospitals. Its outpatient medical properties include outpatient medical buildings.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in healthcare and human service related facilities, including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, surgery centers, free-standing emergency departments, childcare centers and medical office buildings (MOBs). As of February 28, 2017, the Company had 67 real estate investments located in 20 states in the United States consisting of six hospital facilities, including three acute care, one rehabilitation and two sub-acute; 54 MOBs; three free-standing emergency departments (FEDs), and four preschool and childcare centers. The Company’s facilities include Southwest Healthcare System, Inland Valley Campus, Wellington Regional Medical Center, Kindred Hospital Chicago Central, Vibra Hospital of Corpus Christi, Chesterbrook Academy, and Desert Valley Medical Center.

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.