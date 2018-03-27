Financial Engines (FNGN) Earning Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) have trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Financial Engines earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.0669353863365 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

FNGN stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2,096.79, a PE ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.62. Financial Engines has a 52-week low of $24.45 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Financial Engines (NASDAQ:FNGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.49 million. Financial Engines had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Financial Engines will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Financial Engines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Financial Engines’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Financial Engines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Financial Engines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. William Blair upgraded shares of Financial Engines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Financial Engines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

In other Financial Engines news, EVP Christopher L. Jones sold 14,663 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $502,940.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,512.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina M. Cruse sold 3,010 shares of Financial Engines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $106,704.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,128 shares of company stock valued at $800,411. 9.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Financial Engines

Financial Engines, Inc is a provider of independent, technology-enabled financial advisory services, discretionary portfolio management, personalized investment advice, financial and retirement income planning, and financial education and guidance. The Company offers personalized plans for saving, investing, and generating retirement income, as well as by providing assessments of retirement income needs and readiness.

