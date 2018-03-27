Financial Partners Group Inc Purchases New Position in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,000. iShares S&P 500 Index makes up 2.1% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,447,103,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 685,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,283,000 after acquiring an additional 38,664 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Index in the 4th quarter valued at about $506,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 878.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Index by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,608,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,255,000 after acquiring an additional 26,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $268.25 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Index has a 12 month low of $234.02 and a 12 month high of $288.69. The company has a market cap of $158,180.00 and a PE ratio of 11.87.

iShares S&P 500 Index Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

