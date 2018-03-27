Financial Review: Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) & Its Rivals

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ: AMBC) is one of 150 public companies in the “INSURANCE” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ambac Financial Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Ambac Financial Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ambac Financial Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.94, indicating that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.2% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Ambac Financial Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “INSURANCE” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ambac Financial Group -52.91% -9.12% -0.72% Ambac Financial Group Competitors 4.12% 3.25% 0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ambac Financial Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ambac Financial Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Ambac Financial Group Competitors 934 3959 4507 215 2.42

Ambac Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.90%. As a group, “INSURANCE” companies have a potential upside of 1.49%. Given Ambac Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ambac Financial Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ambac Financial Group and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ambac Financial Group $621.25 million -$328.71 million -2.12 Ambac Financial Group Competitors $15.90 billion $1.32 billion 9.16

Ambac Financial Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ambac Financial Group. Ambac Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ambac Financial Group rivals beat Ambac Financial Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc., a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees and other financial services to clients in both the public and private sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Financial Guarantee and Financial Services. The Financial Guarantee segment provides financial guarantees, including insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international obligations. The Financial Services segment offers investment agreements, funding conduits, and interest rate swaps, principally to clients of the financial guarantee business. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

