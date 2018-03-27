Financial Review: Kimberly Clark (KMB) versus The Competition

Kimberly Clark (NYSE: KMB) is one of 19 public companies in the “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Kimberly Clark to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Kimberly Clark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of shares of all “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kimberly Clark and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kimberly Clark $18.26 billion $2.28 billion 16.77 Kimberly Clark Competitors $7.93 billion $546.24 million 8.82

Kimberly Clark has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. Kimberly Clark is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Kimberly Clark has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly Clark’s competitors have a beta of 0.90, indicating that their average share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Kimberly Clark and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimberly Clark 2 9 2 0 2.00 Kimberly Clark Competitors 98 575 701 34 2.48

Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus target price of $124.23, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies have a potential upside of 24.10%. Given Kimberly Clark’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kimberly Clark has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Kimberly Clark pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Kimberly Clark pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “CON PRD-MISC STAPLES” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 49.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly Clark has increased its dividend for 45 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Kimberly Clark and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimberly Clark 12.48% 427.79% 14.77% Kimberly Clark Competitors 7.50% 77.93% 7.58%

Summary

Kimberly Clark competitors beat Kimberly Clark on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products. The Company’s Consumer Tissue segment offers products, such as facial and bathroom tissue, paper towels, napkins and related products. The Company’s K-C Professional segment offers solutions and supporting products, such as wipers, tissue, towels, apparel, soaps and sanitizers. The Company’s business outside North America includes Developing and Emerging Markets (D&E) and Developed Markets. It sells its products to supermarkets, mass merchandisers, drugstores, warehouse clubs and other retail outlets.

