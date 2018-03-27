Financial Review: Smart & Final (SFS) and Dean Foods (DF)

Smart & Final (NYSE: SFS) and Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smart & Final and Dean Foods’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart & Final $4.57 billion 0.09 -$138.91 million ($1.89) -3.10 Dean Foods $7.80 billion 0.10 $61.58 million $0.67 12.54

Dean Foods has higher revenue and earnings than Smart & Final. Smart & Final is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dean Foods, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Smart & Final and Dean Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart & Final -3.04% 5.12% 1.38% Dean Foods 0.79% 11.80% 2.90%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart & Final and Dean Foods, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart & Final 1 4 3 0 2.25 Dean Foods 2 7 2 0 2.00

Smart & Final currently has a consensus price target of $10.38, suggesting a potential upside of 77.35%. Dean Foods has a consensus price target of $12.06, suggesting a potential upside of 43.52%. Given Smart & Final’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart & Final is more favorable than Dean Foods.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of Dean Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Smart & Final shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Dean Foods shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Dean Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Smart & Final does not pay a dividend. Dean Foods pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Smart & Final has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dean Foods has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dean Foods beats Smart & Final on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart & Final

Smart & Final Stores, Inc. operates as a food retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Smart & Final, and Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice. The company operates non-membership warehouse-style grocery stores under the Smart & Final banner in California, Arizona, and Nevada, as well as under the Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice banner in Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Idaho, Nevada, Montana, and Utah. Its stores offer fresh perishables and everyday grocery items, such as produce, meat and deli, dairy and cheese, grocery, and beverage products, as well as paper and packaging, and restaurant equipment and janitorial supplies. The company also provides various private label products under the First Street, Sun Harvest, Simply Value, La Romanella, Montecito, Iris, and Ambiance brands. It sells its products to household and business customers; restaurants; caterers; and various other foodservice businesses, such as food trucks and coffee houses through vendors and suppliers. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 323 stores, including 260 Smart & Final stores and 63 Cash & Carry Smart Foodservice stores. Smart & Final Stores, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is based in Commerce, California.

About Dean Foods

Dean Foods Company is a food and beverage company. The Company processes and distributes fluid milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. It is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing a range of branded and private label dairy and dairy case products. It offers branded and private label dairy case products, including fluid milk, ice cream, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mix and other dairy products to retailers, distributors, foodservice outlets, educational institutions and governmental entities across the United States. It also offers juices, teas and bottled water. As of December 31, 2016, the Company had over 50 national, regional and local dairy brands, as well as private labels. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s national, local and regional licensed brands included Alta Dena, Hygeia, PET, Arctic Splash, Jilbert, Pog, Barbers Dairy, Purity, Berkeley Farms, Land-O-Sun & design and ReadyLeaf, Broughton.

