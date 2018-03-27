Comparing Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) & Capstone Turbine (CPST)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ: IPWR) and Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ideal Power and Capstone Turbine’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $1.21 million 13.42 -$10.34 million ($0.80) -1.45 Capstone Turbine $77.17 million 0.81 -$23.92 million ($0.33) -3.52

Ideal Power has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capstone Turbine. Capstone Turbine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ideal Power, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Capstone Turbine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -852.02% -66.57% -59.44% Capstone Turbine -15.01% -66.93% -23.93%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ideal Power and Capstone Turbine, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 2 2 0 2.50 Capstone Turbine 0 0 4 0 3.00

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 190.95%. Capstone Turbine has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 72.41%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Capstone Turbine.

Volatility & Risk

Ideal Power has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstone Turbine has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.5% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.3% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Capstone Turbine shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Capstone Turbine on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. (Ideal Power) designs, markets and sells electrical power conversion products using its Power Packet Switching Architecture (PPSA) technology. The Company’s PPSA is a power conversion technology that utilizes standardized hardware with application specific embedded software. It sells products to systems integrators for integration into their system, which enable end users to manage their electricity consumption by reducing demand charges or fossil fuel consumption, integrating renewable energy sources and form their own microgrid. It focuses on licensing PPSA-based product designs to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) within its target markets. Its products use multiple insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs), which switch power in a direction, including direct current (DC) to alternating current (AC), or AC to DC. The PPSA uses indirect power flow in which power flows through input switches, and is temporarily stored in its AC link inductor.

About Capstone Turbine

Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.

