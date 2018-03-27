First Bancorp (FBP) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Media stories about First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the bank an impact score of 46.379095336146 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

FBP stock opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1,258.74, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.88. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $137.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.80 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 5.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FBP. ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Citigroup upgraded First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. It operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

