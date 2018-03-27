First Dallas Securities Inc. Takes Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,813,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,693,250,000 after acquiring an additional 848,623 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,095,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,384,561,000 after acquiring an additional 133,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 13.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,590,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,514,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,795 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Technologies by 3.6% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,779,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,082,000 after acquiring an additional 304,989 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in United Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,467,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $634,658,000 after acquiring an additional 274,184 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UTX stock opened at $126.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. United Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $109.10 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $97,820.88, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.04. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.12%.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 2,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total value of $274,218.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $661,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised United Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “positive” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

