First Horizon National (FHN) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.21

Media headlines about First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Horizon National earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.6700446814711 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS assumed coverage on First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Horizon National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays upgraded First Horizon National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Hovde Group set a $22.00 price objective on First Horizon National and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Vining Sparks upgraded First Horizon National to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,676,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,007.20, a PE ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $375.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. First Horizon National’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that First Horizon National will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon National announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.57%.

In other news, EVP John M. Daniel sold 22,389 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $443,078.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael E. Kisber sold 160,000 shares of First Horizon National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,904 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,096 shares of company stock worth $5,156,207. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation (FHN) is a bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, First Tennessee Bank National Association (the Bank). The Company has four segments: regional banking, fixed income, corporate and non-strategic. The Company’s regional banking segment offers financial products and services, including traditional lending and deposit taking, to retail and commercial customers in Tennessee and other selected markets.

