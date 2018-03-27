First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, March 20th.

According to Zacks, “First Majestic Silver Corp. is engaged in the production, development, exploration, and acquisition of silver mines in Mexico. First Majestic Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE AG) traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.16. 1,879,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,977,270. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $1,054.03, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 0.32.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 8,290,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the mining company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 379,074 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,184,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after purchasing an additional 131,983 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 513.6% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,109,456 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 114,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. is a mining company. The Company is focused on silver production in Mexico and it is pursuing the development of its existing mineral property assets. The Company operates through eight segments, six of which are located in Mexico; one retail market segment in Canada, and one metal trading segment in Europe.

