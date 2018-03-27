Media stories about First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II (NYSE:FCT) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II earned a news sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 45.5638808216169 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of FCT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.13. The company had a trading volume of 24,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,719. First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II has a 1-year low of $12.62 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Get First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/03/27/first-trust-senior-fltng-rate-incm-fd-ii-fct-earns-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-21.html.

First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Company Profile

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek a high level of current income. As a secondary objective, the Fund attempts to preserve capital. The Fund pursues these objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of senior floating rate loan interests (Senior Loans).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Fltng Rate Incm Fd II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.