Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (PFD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd (NYSE:PFD) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.1790301520185 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

PFD stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. 12,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,778. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $16.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, which includes traditional preferred stocks and taxable preferred securities.

