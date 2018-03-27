Flinton Capital Management LLC Has $722,000 Stake in Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE)

Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Snyder's-Lance Inc (NASDAQ:LNCE) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snyder's-Lance were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snyder's-Lance by 235.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Snyder's-Lance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snyder's-Lance during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Snyder's-Lance by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snyder's-Lance during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

LNCE stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.98. 5,501,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,126,661. Snyder's-Lance Inc has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $4,918.31, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Snyder's-Lance (NASDAQ:LNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $551.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.45 million. Snyder's-Lance had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Snyder's-Lance Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Snyder's-Lance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.67%.

In other Snyder's-Lance news, Director James W. Johnston sold 10,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $519,696.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Johnston sold 75,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total transaction of $3,791,041.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Snyder's-Lance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Snyder's-Lance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Jefferies Group lowered shares of Snyder's-Lance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Snyder's-Lance to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Snyder's-Lance Company Profile

Snyder’s-Lance, Inc is a snack food company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing, distribution, marketing and sale of snack food products. Its products include pretzels, sandwich crackers, kettle cooked chips, pretzel crackers, cookies, potato chips, tortilla chips, restaurant style crackers, popcorn, nuts and other salty snacks.

